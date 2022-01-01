Cinnamon rolls in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about The Coffee Class at Horizon
The Coffee Class at Horizon
709 East Horizon Drive, Henderson
|Cinnamon Roll Scone (V)
|$5.00
Cinnamon roll shaped scones! Vegan
More about Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee - 290 East Horizon Drive
Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee - 290 East Horizon Drive
290 East Horizon Drive, Henderson
|Classic Cinnamon Roll
|$5.50
Sticky gooey goodness, these cinnamon rolls will melt your brain.
|Peaches & Cream Cinnamon Roll
|$5.25
|Gluten free Cinnamon Roll
|$5.50
Gluten Free Version!