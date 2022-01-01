Cobb salad in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve cobb salad
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$13.29
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Cobb Salad
|$10.50
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles & bacon. Choice of dressing on side.