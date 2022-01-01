Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve cobb salad

Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Cobb Salad$13.29
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles & bacon. Choice of dressing on side.
More about Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Mustang Sally's

280 Gibson Road, Henderson

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobra Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado and provolone
More about Mustang Sally's

