Cookies in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve cookies
More about SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
|Celebration Cookie
|$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels.
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
|S'Mores Cookie
|$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
More about Houston's Hot Chicken
Houston's Hot Chicken
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson
|Cookie Crumble
|$7.50
VANILLA
|Cookie Box (10)
|$15.00
|Cookie Monster
|$2.50
More about HUMMUS
HUMMUS
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|Milk & Cookies
|$5.00
House made salted dark chocolate chip cookie crumbled into an organic sweet cream base with ribbons of vanilla to bring it all together! We've one-upped our favorite childhood snack to include a perfect crafted cookie that blends into the cream.
More about Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee
Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee
290 East Horizon Drive, Henderson
|6-Pack of Cookies
|$15.00
|Single Cookie
|$2.75
More about Scrambled
Scrambled
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Oreo Cookie
|$12.50
Buttermilk pancakes, Oreo cookie crumble, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.
More about SkinnyFATS @ The District
SkinnyFATS @ The District
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
|Celebration Cookie
|$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels.
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
|S'Mores Cookie
|$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts