Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie

221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Celebration Cookie$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels.
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
S'Mores Cookie$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
More about SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
Item pic

 

Houston's Hot Chicken

1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Crumble$7.50
VANILLA
Cookie Box (10)$15.00
Cookie Monster$2.50
More about Houston's Hot Chicken
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Milk & Cookies$5.00
House made salted dark chocolate chip cookie crumbled into an organic sweet cream base with ribbons of vanilla to bring it all together! We've one-upped our favorite childhood snack to include a perfect crafted cookie that blends into the cream.
More about HUMMUS
Shasta’s Sweet Treats & Coffee image

 

Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee

290 East Horizon Drive, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6-Pack of Cookies$15.00
Single Cookie$2.75
More about Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Cookie$12.50
Buttermilk pancakes, Oreo cookie crumble, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.
More about Scrambled
Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ The District

140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Celebration Cookie$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels.
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
S'Mores Cookie$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
More about SkinnyFATS @ The District
Founders Coffee - St. Rose image

 

Founders Coffee - St. Rose

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mint Cookies & Cream
Mocha powder, Coconut Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk
More about Founders Coffee - St. Rose

Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson

White Pizza

Quiche

Shrimp Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Salmon

Bruschetta

Prosciutto

Bean Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston