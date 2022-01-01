Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve croissants

Main pic

 

Baguette Cafe

10604 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SMOKED SALMOND CROISSANT$12.00
ill Cream Cheese, Red Apple, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, & Cornichons.
CHOCOLAT CROISSANT$3.95
Please check on availability. Thank you
CHOCOLATE HAZELUT CROISSANT$4.50
More about Baguette Cafe
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich Boxed lunch$12.99
Turkey or Ham on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato. Includes fresh fruit, pasta salad and a slice of pie.
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
More about Marie Callender’s
Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Nutella Croissant$6.99
Croissant, nutella spread and strawberry
Croissant
Croissant
More about Munch Box
Breakfast Croissant image

 

Founders Coffee - St. Rose

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.75
Chicken, Cranberries, Pickled Relish, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
Croissant - Chocolate$4.50
More about Founders Coffee - St. Rose

Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Quiche

Pudding

Tortas

Cake

Curry

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston