Croissants in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve croissants
More about Baguette Cafe
Baguette Cafe
10604 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson
|SMOKED SALMOND CROISSANT
|$12.00
ill Cream Cheese, Red Apple, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, & Cornichons.
|CHOCOLAT CROISSANT
|$3.95
Please check on availability. Thank you
|CHOCOLATE HAZELUT CROISSANT
|$4.50
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Croissant Sandwich Boxed lunch
|$12.99
Turkey or Ham on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato. Includes fresh fruit, pasta salad and a slice of pie.
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
More about Munch Box
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Strawberry Nutella Croissant
|$6.99
Croissant, nutella spread and strawberry
|Croissant
|Croissant