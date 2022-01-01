Egg salad sandwiches in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about The Coffee Class at Horizon
The Coffee Class at Horizon
709 East Horizon Drive, Henderson
|Egg Salad Toast
|$14.00
Homemade egg salad, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, smoked bacon on multi grain crispy toast. GF Bread option.
More about Founders Coffee
Founders Coffee
3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson
|Egg Salad Croissant
|$10.25
Chicken, Cranberries, Pickled Relish, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach
|Egg Salad Toast
|$10.25
Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread
More about Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs - 1275 W Warm Springs Rd
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • RIBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs - 1275 W Warm Springs Rd
1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson
|Egg's Chef Salad
|$11.49
|Large Egg's Chef Salad
|$13.49