Egg salad sandwiches in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

The Coffee Class at Horizon

709 East Horizon Drive, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Toast$14.00
Homemade egg salad, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, smoked bacon on multi grain crispy toast. GF Bread option.
More about The Coffee Class at Horizon
Founders Coffee

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Croissant$10.25
Chicken, Cranberries, Pickled Relish, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach
Egg Salad Toast$10.25
Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread
More about Founders Coffee
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • RIBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs - 1275 W Warm Springs Rd

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 3.9 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg's Chef Salad$11.49
Large Egg's Chef Salad$13.49
More about Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs - 1275 W Warm Springs Rd

