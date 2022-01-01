Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve greek salad

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD WRAP$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$8.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 4.6 (4273 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD WRAP$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$8.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • RIBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 3.9 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.49
Greek Salad w/ Garlic Bread & Free Soda$10.49
More about Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs
Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

835 Seven Hills Dr., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.49
More about Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

