Honey chicken in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve honey chicken
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
|$13.79
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$0.00
Crispy chicken or plant-based
tenders tossed with spicy-sweet
honey sriracha sauce and topped
with pickled red onions, lettuce and
mayonnaise.
D'Avolio-Henderson
10624 S.Eastern Ave. Suite S, Henderson
|HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA
|$20.95
PESTO, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPERS
HUMMUS - Anthem
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|MINI Honey Harissa Chicken
|$10.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
|BOWL Honey Harissa Chicken
|$14.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
|PITA Honey Harissa Chicken
|$14.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.