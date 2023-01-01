Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve honey chicken

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch$13.79
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Crispy chicken or plant-based
tenders tossed with spicy-sweet
honey sriracha sauce and topped
with pickled red onions, lettuce and
mayonnaise.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
D'Avolio-Henderson

10624 S.Eastern Ave. Suite S, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA$20.95
PESTO, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPERS
More about D'Avolio-Henderson
HUMMUS - Anthem

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MINI Honey Harissa Chicken$10.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
BOWL Honey Harissa Chicken$14.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
PITA Honey Harissa Chicken$14.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
More about HUMMUS - Anthem

