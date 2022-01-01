Hummus in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve hummus
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
|SIDE HUMMUS
|$1.00
|HUMMUS APP
|$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
More about Munch Box
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Veggie Hummus Wrap
|$8.99
Hummus, red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado with choice of wrap
|Veggie Hummus wrap
|$8.99
Hummus, red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado with choice of wrap
More about HUMMUS
HUMMUS
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus
|$2.96
This dessert hummus tastes exactly like a peanut butter cup! Made with chickpeas and absolutely delicious alone or with fruits like strawberries and bananas. Highly recommended with our cinnamon toast pita fries.
|Spicy Hummus
|$3.97
Crushed jalapenos and spices are added to our classic hummus for some flavorful heat.
|Classic Hummus
|$3.97
Our traditional hummus is made from all-natural, never canned, dried chickpeas. We pride ourselves on using tahini flown in from the Middle East for a truly authentic experience.
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson
|SIDE HUMMUS
|$1.00
|HUMMUS APP
|$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)