Hummus in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve hummus

HUMMUS APP image

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE HUMMUS$1.00
HUMMUS APP$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Hummus Wrap$8.99
Hummus, red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado with choice of wrap
Veggie Hummus wrap$8.99
Hummus, red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado with choice of wrap
More about Munch Box
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus$2.96
This dessert hummus tastes exactly like a peanut butter cup! Made with chickpeas and absolutely delicious alone or with fruits like strawberries and bananas. Highly recommended with our cinnamon toast pita fries.
Spicy Hummus$3.97
Crushed jalapenos and spices are added to our classic hummus for some flavorful heat.
Classic Hummus$3.97
Our traditional hummus is made from all-natural, never canned, dried chickpeas. We pride ourselves on using tahini flown in from the Middle East for a truly authentic experience.
More about HUMMUS
SkinnyFATS @ The District image

 

SkinnyFATS @ The District

140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus - Spicy$1.00
2oz.
Hummus$1.00
2oz.
More about SkinnyFATS @ The District

