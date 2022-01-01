Key lime pies in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve key lime pies
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Key Lime Pie
|$18.49
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
The Coffee Class at Horizon
709 East Horizon Drive, Henderson
|Raspberry Key Lime Pie Poptart
|$7.00
Graham cracker infused crust, raspberry sauce, key lime cream cheese filling topped with a raspberry glaze, lime rum glaze, white chocolate and fresh raspberries with a graham cracker crumble