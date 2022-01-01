Lox in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve lox
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Lox Salad
|$13.99
|Traditional Lox
|$10.49
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread
|Lox & Eggs
|$13.99
Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese.
Toast Society
Toast Society
10960 S Eastern ave Ste 103, Henderson
|Toast & Lox
|$13.00
Cream Cheese, cucumber, wild Atlantic salmon lox, sea salt and fresh dill
Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Smoked Salmon Lox Benny
|$16.00
Grilled everything bagel, cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, cold smoked salmon, topped with red onions and capers. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
Founders Coffee
Founders Coffee
3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson
|Deluxe Lox Toast
|$11.25
Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread
|Smoked Lox Bagel
|$10.75
Bagel, chive cream cheese, smoked lox, capers