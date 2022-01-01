Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve lox

b8f2cfe4-ae76-4574-915e-7727d35704e8 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Salad$13.99
Traditional Lox$10.49
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread
Lox & Eggs$13.99
Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese.
More about Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
Item pic

 

Toast Society

10960 S Eastern ave Ste 103, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toast & Lox$13.00
Cream Cheese, cucumber, wild Atlantic salmon lox, sea salt and fresh dill
More about Toast Society
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Lox Benny$16.00
Grilled everything bagel, cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, cold smoked salmon, topped with red onions and capers. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
More about Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
Deluxe Lox Toast image

 

Founders Coffee

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Lox Toast$11.25
Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Smoked Lox Bagel$10.75
Bagel, chive cream cheese, smoked lox, capers
More about Founders Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

NY Pizza & Bagel Cafe

10890 S. Eastern Ave STE 107 & 108, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOX ONION/CAPER BAGEL$12.99
More about NY Pizza & Bagel Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson

Cheese Pizza

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Quiche

Bean Burritos

Al Pastor Tacos

Croissants

Chicken Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston