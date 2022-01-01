Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Amore Taste of Chicago

4330 E Sunset Road, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$9.45
3 Italian meatballs served on Italian bread with marinara.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA

Rebellion Pizza

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100, Henderson

Avg 5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$14.00
4 meatballs smothered in marinara topped on a 8" crusty roll with provolone served with fries
More about Rebellion Pizza
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • RIBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs - 1275 W Warm Springs Rd

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 3.9 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball & Sausage Parm Sub$10.49
Meatball Parm Sub$10.49
More about Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs - 1275 W Warm Springs Rd
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr. - 835 Seven Hills Dr.

835 Seven Hills Dr., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.79
More about Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr. - 835 Seven Hills Dr.

