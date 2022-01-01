Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Milkshakes in
Henderson
/
Henderson
/
Milkshakes
Henderson restaurants that serve milkshakes
Houston Tx Hot Chicken 1 - Green Valley - 1500 Green Valley pkwy
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson
No reviews yet
Milkshake (21 oz)
$5.95
VANILLA
More about Houston Tx Hot Chicken 1 - Green Valley - 1500 Green Valley pkwy
SANDWICHES
Sticks Tavern
203 S Water St, Henderson
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
Milkshakes
$6.00
More about Sticks Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson
Italian Subs
Baked Ziti
Lox
Greek Salad
Pecan Pies
Nachos
Salmon
Prosciutto
Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore
Anthem
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Southeast
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More near Henderson to explore
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(448 restaurants)
Saint George
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Kingman
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Boulder City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
No reviews yet
Colorado City
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(448 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston