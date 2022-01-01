Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve pancakes

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie

221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Berry Cool Pancake$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with chocolate, strawberries, and whipped cream OR buttermilk pancake w/strawberries
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Side Pancake (1)$2.75
Strawberry Nutella Pancakes$10.99
3 Pancakes with Nutella and strawberries
Munch Box Everest Pancakes$12.49
3 Pancakes stacked with bacon, sausage and homefries
Biscuits & Bourbon

109 S Water Street, Henderson

Kids Pancake$5.50
served with fruit cup
Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

Blueberry Danish Pancakes$11.50
Buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry coulis, sweet cream, almond streusel, & powdered sugar.
Strawberry Pancakes$11.75
Buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.
Single Pancake$4.50
One large buttermilk pancake topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
SkinnyFATS @ The District

140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

Berry Cool Pancake$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with chocolate, strawberries, and whipped cream OR buttermilk pancake w/strawberries
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Tacotarian

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson

Pancakes🥞$10.99
Stack of 3 with Mama's Blueberry Gravy, Maple Syrup, Fruit
