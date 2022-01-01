Pancakes in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve pancakes
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
|Berry Cool Pancake
|$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with chocolate, strawberries, and whipped cream OR buttermilk pancake w/strawberries
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Side Pancake (1)
|$2.75
|Strawberry Nutella Pancakes
|$10.99
3 Pancakes with Nutella and strawberries
|Munch Box Everest Pancakes
|$12.49
3 Pancakes stacked with bacon, sausage and homefries
Biscuits & Bourbon
109 S Water Street, Henderson
|Kids Pancake
|$5.50
served with fruit cup
Scrambled
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Blueberry Danish Pancakes
|$11.50
Buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry coulis, sweet cream, almond streusel, & powdered sugar.
|Strawberry Pancakes
|$11.75
Buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.
|Single Pancake
|$4.50
One large buttermilk pancake topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
SkinnyFATS @ The District
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
|Berry Cool Pancake
|$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with chocolate, strawberries, and whipped cream OR buttermilk pancake w/strawberries
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk