Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve pretzels

Johnny Mac's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Johnny Mac's

842 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson

Avg 3.4 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel$8.95
More about Johnny Mac's
Item pic

 

Street Burgers NEW - 37 South Water Street

37 South Water Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PRETZEL BITES AND BEER CHEESE (8pcs)$6.99
Salted with a side of cheese
More about Street Burgers NEW - 37 South Water Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson

Cannolis

Ceviche

Chicken Pot Pies

Carne Asada

Cookies

Cobb Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Prosciutto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston