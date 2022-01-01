Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve quiche

Baguette Cafe

10604 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson

VEGETABLE QUICHE$13.00
QUICHE LORRAINE$13.00
WHOLE QUICHE LORRAINE$57.00
Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

Quiche$15.79
Soup, Salad and Quiche$13.29
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
Founders Coffee - St. Rose

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

Breakfast Quiche$10.50
Egg, Bacon, Spinach, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese served in a Flaky Pie Crust
Veggie Quiche$10.00
Egg, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese in a Flaky pie Crust
