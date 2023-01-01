Salad wrap in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve salad wrap
FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
|GREEK SALAD WRAP
|$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
Meráki Greek Grill - Stephanie
249 N. Stephanie st, Henderson
|Aegean Greek Salad Wrap
|$8.95
(Add Chicken or Falafal or Avocado 1.79) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Olives Quinoa, Feta, Creamy Athenian Vinaigrette in Grilled Tortilla
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson
|GREEK SALAD WRAP
|$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla