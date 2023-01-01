Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve salad wrap

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD WRAP$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Meráki Greek Grill - Stephanie

249 N. Stephanie st, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aegean Greek Salad Wrap$8.95
(Add Chicken or Falafal or Avocado 1.79) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Olives Quinoa, Feta, Creamy Athenian Vinaigrette in Grilled Tortilla
More about Meráki Greek Grill - Stephanie
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 4.6 (4273 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD WRAP$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson

