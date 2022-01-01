Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE SALMON$6.95
SALMON PLATE$14.95
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon image

 

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon$17.99
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item
Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
*All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PITA Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
Side Atlantic Salmon$4.49
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
Mini Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$12.79
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
More about HUMMUS
Item pic

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 4.6 (4273 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE SALMON$6.95
SALMON PLATE$14.95
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Lox Benny$16.00
Grilled everything bagel, cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, cold smoked salmon, topped with red onions and capers. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
More about Scrambled

Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson

Carne Asada

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheesecake

Hummus

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Chimichangas

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston