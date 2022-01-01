Salmon in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve salmon
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
|SIDE SALMON
|$6.95
|SALMON PLATE
|$14.95
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
|$17.99
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item
Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
*All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
HUMMUS
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|PITA Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
|$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
|Side Atlantic Salmon
|$4.49
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
|Mini Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
|$12.79
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson
|SIDE SALMON
|$6.95
|SALMON PLATE
|$14.95