Steak fajitas in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve steak fajitas
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie - Luchador - Henderson
375 N Stephanie St. #111, Henderson
|Fajita Burrito Steak
|$18.99
grilled steak, bell peppers, charred onions, cheese, blend
|Steak Fajitas
|$23.99
grilled steak, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice
|Fajita Steak Enchiladas
|$16.99
grilled steak, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce