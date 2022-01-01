Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak frites in
Henderson
/
Henderson
/
Steak Frites
Henderson restaurants that serve steak frites
SANDWICHES
Sticks Tavern
203 S Water St, Henderson
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
Steak Frites
$21.00
More about Sticks Tavern
Boom Bang Fine Foods
75 South Valle Verde Drive, Henderson
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$38.00
Choice of Fries or Organic Mixed Greens
GrassFed Prime NY Strip, Choice of Hotel Butter, or Italian Style Salsa Verde
More about Boom Bang Fine Foods
