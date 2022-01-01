Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hendersonville seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Hendersonville restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Hendersonville

Rosie Food and Wine image

 

Rosie Food and Wine

203 Anderson Ln N #107, Hendersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chicken$25.00
Broccolini/ cherry peppers/ jus
Butter Lettuce$11.00
housemade bacon, humbolt fog, tomatoes, green goddess dressing
Shortrib$32.00
Potato purée, mustard glazed onions
More about Rosie Food and Wine
Smashin Crab image

 

Smashin Crab

300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lobster Roll$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with Cajun Fries and Cole Slaw.
Cajun Pastalaya$18.00
Sausage, shrimp, chicken, peppers and linguini in a Cajun cream sauce
Crab Cakes$22.00
Crab formed into two crispy cakes topped with Remoulade and green onion Jumbo Lump
More about Smashin Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab - Food Truck Tennessee

300 Indian Lake Blvd - Bldg B100, Hendersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smashin Crab - Food Truck Tennessee
Sea Salt image

SEAFOOD

Sea Salt

209 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville

Avg 4.4 (1023 reviews)
More about Sea Salt

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hendersonville

Burritos

Cheesecake

Salmon

Lobsters

Pancakes

Cobbler

Grits

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Hendersonville to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston