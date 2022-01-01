Hendersonville seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Hendersonville
Rosie Food and Wine
203 Anderson Ln N #107, Hendersonville
|Popular items
|chicken
|$25.00
Broccolini/ cherry peppers/ jus
|Butter Lettuce
|$11.00
housemade bacon, humbolt fog, tomatoes, green goddess dressing
|Shortrib
|$32.00
Potato purée, mustard glazed onions
Smashin Crab
300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with Cajun Fries and Cole Slaw.
|Cajun Pastalaya
|$18.00
Sausage, shrimp, chicken, peppers and linguini in a Cajun cream sauce
|Crab Cakes
|$22.00
Crab formed into two crispy cakes topped with Remoulade and green onion Jumbo Lump
Smashin Crab - Food Truck Tennessee
300 Indian Lake Blvd - Bldg B100, Hendersonville
SEAFOOD
Sea Salt
209 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville