Burritos in Hendersonville

Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
387 East Main Street, Hendersonville
|Hot Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Chicken, home fried potatoes, black beans, jalapeños, lettuce, pickles, shredded cheese, Awesome sauce, in a jalapeño cheddar wrap
|Hot Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Someone’s In the Kitchen
109 D Walton Ferry Rd., Hendersonville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, cheese, green chilles served with pico and sour cream