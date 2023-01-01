Calamari in Hendersonville
Hendersonville restaurants that serve calamari
More about NY Pie - Hendersonville - 305B Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 200
NY Pie - Hendersonville - 305B Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 200
305B Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 200, Hendersonville
|Antipasto Salad
|$12.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheeses, artichokes, carrots, mushrooms, red onions, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & salami
|18" NY Meat
|$27.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, salami, & ham with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base
|14" NY Cheese
|$16.00
Extra Toppings Listed