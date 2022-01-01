Cheesecake in Hendersonville
Hendersonville restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
217 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Rosie Food and Wine
Rosie Food and Wine
203 Anderson Ln N #107, Hendersonville
|Carrotcake Cheesecake
|$9.00
Dulce de leche, rum raisins, graham cracker crumble