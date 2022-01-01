Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Hendersonville
/
Hendersonville
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Hendersonville restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Hibachi Jr- Hendersonville
112 Saundersville Road, Hendersonville
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
$7.50
More about Hibachi Jr- Hendersonville
Rock N Roll Sushi
217 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
