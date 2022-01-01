Go
Toast

HenHoc Butchershop

Located in Knoxville's Old City. Fresh cuts, house-cured charcuterie, bacon, pastrami.

119 S Central St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NY Strip$38.00
Loin + Brined Chops$16.00
Pre-Order Deposit$30.00
Valentine's Dinner for Two Preorder$99.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Two 4oz Prime Beef Filets & 1 Maine 4oz Lobster Tail
Wedge Salad
Tobacco Onion/Green Goddess/Cherry Tomato/Lardon
Potato Puree
Chive & Parsley Compound Butter
Parker House Rolls
with Whipped Honey butter
Tuxedo Strawberries
Short Rib$16.00
Tuxedo Strawberries (6)$15.00
(available for pick-up 2/12–2/14)
4th Of July Pack$75.00
with Cream Onion Dip/Chives/Kettle Chips (available for pick-up 2/12–2/14)
Valentine's Charcuterie$40.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Regional Cheese/3 House Cured Meats House Pickles (Carrot/Jalapeno/Onion) Honey Comb/Lavish Crackers
Falafel Salad$12.00
Lox$21.00
See full menu

Location

119 S Central St

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paysan Bread & Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crafty Bastard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pour Taproom Knoxville

No reviews yet

We have 68 taps of Wine, Cider, and Beer to choose from!

Merchants of Knoxville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston