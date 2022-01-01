Go
Henley's Vintage Kitchen

Specialty is Soul Food, Food From Us Comes From Our Relatives, Our Roots. That Is How We Consider Food. It Has A History, It Has A Story. Our Story; Henley's Vintage Kitchen "Your Neighborhood Eatery"

1911a Murchison Road

COLLARDS$3.00
FARMER HOUSE SALAD$3.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and cheese. Add choice of (Grill or Fried Chicken)
TURKEY BURGER$8.89
Tender grilled turkey patty, lightly seasoned and served on a buttery toasted bun, topped with cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1911a Murchison Road

Fayetteville NC

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Kilroy's Cafe

A unique twist of a casual bistro turned quick service, created by a local family and is a local, small business. We take pride in serving fresh and top-quality ingredients.
Pricing Disclaimer: We are facing historic inflation levels, and skyrocketing food costs. We are in constant negotiations with suppliers to lower costs. It is our sincere hope inflation will ease, and we can re-evaluate pricing.

BOLT Drinks and Coffee

We pride ourselves on providing a BOLT of energy with our one of a kind energy drinks.

La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location

Come in and enjoy!

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

European Inspired. Carolina Made.

