Go
Toast

Hennen's

Steaks. Seafood. Spirits

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

193 Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.6 (3857 reviews)

Popular Items

House Filet- 7oz$31.00
Certified Angus Beef served with your choice of side
Spinach Dip$11.00
Parmesan Cream, Provolone, Asiago Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Chips
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$15.00
Old Bay, Spicy Lemon Aioli
Stone Seared Salmon$19.00
Baby Red Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Pomegranate Reduction
Delmonico Ribeye- 16oz$29.00
Certified Angus Beef served with your choice of side
House Burger with Fries$11.00
8 Ounces of Fresh Ground Certified Angus Beef, Served Fully Dressed, Served with Fries
House Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber and Herb Croutons with Applewood Smoked Bacon
Spinach Salad$7.00
Dates, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Strawberries, Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
Fresh Baked Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies Sprinkled with Sea Salt, Dark Milk & White Chocolate Chips (5 cookies per order)
Caesar Salad$7.00
Crisp Hearts of Romaine, Aged Parmesan and Herb Croutons with Creamy Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

193 Chestnut St

Chattanooga TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peet's Chatt

No reviews yet

Greek Plate Gyro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sticky Fingers

No reviews yet

***Delivery available within 4 blocks - 11 - 2 M-F***
Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!

Alimentari Cafe

No reviews yet

Salads. Sandwiches. Pizza.
Fresh, Fast & Crafted To Order

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston