Go
Toast

Hennessey's Las Vegas

Another day at Hennessey's!

425 East Fremont Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Club$15.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.75
See full menu

Location

425 East Fremont Street

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Mob Museum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sinsational Boards Charcuterie & Foodie Boxes

No reviews yet

Charcuterie for one or 100, we create portable charcuterie boards! Made with 3 types of cheeses, 2 types of cured meats, seasonal fruits, nuts and honey or preserves.
We also have Monthly Foodie Boxes as well as Dessert Boxes.

eat.

No reviews yet

The Downtown Breakfast & Lunch Joint

Downtown Terrace

No reviews yet

Downtown Terrace is a full service restaurant experience featuring a sophisticated, shareable menu and bird’s eye view of live music and entertainment. Our light and seasonal farm fresh dishes are complemented by a lush ambiance, featuring a signature palette of pomegranate and canary. Where old world elegance meets the busy Las Vegas urbanite, Downtown Terrace is Downtown’s newest destination to eat, drink, and brunch in a whimsical getaway with a commitment to dining artistry.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston