Go
Toast

HT Grill

ECLECTIC, CREATIVE & MODERN CUISINE IN THE HEART OF THE RIVIERA VILLAGE

1701 South Catalina Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Apple Spinach Salad$18.00
Kale Caesar Salad$18.00
Crispy Calamari$18.00
Bread Service
Add Caesar Salad$6.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Rotisserie Chick Cobb Salad$20.00
Add Avocado$2.00
Grill Fries$6.00
HT Wedge$15.00
See full menu

Location

1701 South Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Table Manners Food + Social

No reviews yet

We're your new local spot in the Riviera Village, serving up fresh, creative food just a short walk from the beach. We're a good place to unwind and have a good time, and with our self-ordering technology you set the pace of your experience.

Hennessey's Redondo Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Swell Deli

No reviews yet

Ain't Life Swell!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston