Go
Toast

Mickie Finnz Las Vegas

Come in and enjoy!

425 East Fremont Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

425 East Fremont Street

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Mob Museum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Downtown Terrace

No reviews yet

Downtown Terrace is a full service restaurant experience featuring a sophisticated, shareable menu and bird’s eye view of live music and entertainment. Our light and seasonal farm fresh dishes are complemented by a lush ambiance, featuring a signature palette of pomegranate and canary. Where old world elegance meets the busy Las Vegas urbanite, Downtown Terrace is Downtown’s newest destination to eat, drink, and brunch in a whimsical getaway with a commitment to dining artistry.

eat.

No reviews yet

The Downtown Breakfast & Lunch Joint

Fremont Food Truck

No reviews yet

Chef inspired dishes casually served to-go style

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston