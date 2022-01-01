Go
Henny Macks Inn image

Henny Macks Inn

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7126 East Furnace Branch Road

Burnie, MD 21060

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

7126 East Furnace Branch Road, Burnie MD 21060

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Olive Tree

No reviews yet

For almost 30 years, The Olive Tree has taken great pride in offering our Italian classics made with the best and freshest ingredients the Chesapeake region has to offer. Our menu blends the Chesapeake regional influence with the ingredients and comforting feel of an Italian kitchen

Judy's Island Grill II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE

No reviews yet

www.ramsheaddockside.com

LF Bleues on the Water

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Henny Macks Inn

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston