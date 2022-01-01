Go
Hen of the Wood

92 Stowe Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Celery Root$8.00
Citrus, Breadcrumbs
Pork Loin$40.00
Celeriac, Juniper Braised Cabbage, Pickled Apple Jus
Sweet Potato Agnolotti$36.00
Maitake Mushrooms, Braised Greens, Shaved Caciocavallo
Give a Hug to the Kitchen from 6 Feet Away!$10.00
Show the kitchen some extra love in these crazy times
Mixed Greens$15.00
Citrus, Candied Walnuts, Bayley Hazen Blue, Maple
Parker House Rolls$7.00
Cultured Maple Butter & Sea Salt
Crushed Potatoes$8.00
Smoked Paprika Aioli
Beets$15.00
Winter Citrus, Pistachio Crumble, Feta
Tagliatelle$18.00
Beef Bolognese, Basil, Breadcrumbs
Hanger Steak$45.00
Sourdough Béchamel, Blue Cheese, Roasted Beets
Location

92 Stowe Street

Waterbury VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
