Henrico restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • SUSHI
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll *
|$9.95
spicy mayo, togarashi, cucumber, crunch dynasty - gf
|Rainbow Roll *
|$14.95
crab & cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail & avocado - gf
|House Donut
|$10.95
lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries,
marcona almonds, local honey
Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
5107 Lakeside Ave, Lakeside
|Popular items
|X LARGE CHEESE
|$16.95
|Toasted Ravioli
|$9.95
|Chicken Noodle
|$4.95
Red Salt
12221 W. Broad St, Henrico
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.00
tuna, spicy mayo
|Hulk Roll
|$19.00
Shrimp Tempura inside, avocado, spicy lump crab, crunch, sweet soy on top
|California Roll
|$6.00
cucumber, avocado, kani, tobiko
Perlas Pizza
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and fried chicken, topped with Perlas tomato sauce
and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.
|Perlas Calzone
|$8.50
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for just $1 each
|Basket of Fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarma Bistro
12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico
|Popular items
|Chicken Kebab
|$13.99
Charbroiled Chunk of marinated Chicken breast served with two sides
|Lamb and Beef Shawarma
|$15.99
Thin slices of lamb and beef shawarma served on a plate with your choice of two sides
|Chicken Shawarma
|$14.99
Thin slices of Chicken Shawarma served on a plate with your choice of two sides
Blue Atlas
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, black beans and green chili salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Falafel
|$10.00
Crispy falafel, hummus, pickled onion, feta, lettuce and yogurt-cilantro hot sauce wrapped in pita (vegetarian)
|Tator Tots
|$4.00
ketchup (vegan, gluten free)
Redemption BBQ and Market
3420 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico
|Popular items
|Praise the Lard Fries
|$5.00
Fries cooked in lard, the way they should be.
|Good Dog
|$5.00
Autumn Olive Farms hot dog, fried in lard. Served on a potato bun.
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
One pound (8-12 pieces) of humanely and sustainably raised local chicken wings, smoked then fried in lard and tossed in a sauce of your choice.
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge
|Popular items
|Basket of Hushpuppies
|$4.00
8 of Our In-House made Hush Pups, includes butter packs
|Cod Fried
|$16.00
Cod baked with a panko-parmesan crust served with baked potato and veggie of the day
|Platter Shrimp (gf)
|$17.00
10 Shrimp, grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried
Tasty Crab
7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico
|Popular items
|Be Shellfish
|$25.00
.5 lb of shrimp, mussel, clam, crawfish. 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.
|Classic
|$28.00
1 cluster snow crab, 15 shrimps, 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.
|Crab Lovers
|$54.00
1/2 lb of snow crab, 1/2 lb of dungeness crab, 1/2 lb king crab leg
2 corns, 2 sausages, 2 potatoes.
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Byo Burger
|$14.99
1/2 pound angus beef cooked to order with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra. Served on a pretzel roll.
|Full Rack Ribs
|$33.99
A full rack of our slow cooked, smoked baby back ribs. Served with two sides. Sauce of your choosing is served on the side.
|Hog Dog
|$13.99
Our most famous menu item! Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with our hand-pulled pork, Hog Sauce, & coleslaw.
Spoonbread - Deux
3416 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fall Harvest
|$10.00
greens, apples, cranberries, toasted almonds, blue cheese, honey poppy see dressing
|Chopped Kale Caesar
|$8.00
shaved parmesan and spoonbread croutons
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Herb lemon sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
|Popular items
|Artichoke & Spinach Dip
|$9.95
toasted flatbread
|Angus Burger
|$10.95
burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche. GFO
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.95
organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano
INDIA K' RAJA Restaurant
9051 West Broad St, Henrico
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$2.49
Crispy triangular pastry turnover stuffed
with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. (1)
|Naan
|$2.25
Traditional leavened white flat bread baked in clay oven.
|Korma
|$12.99
A Kashmiri creamy nutty yogurt delicacy with a subtle blend of spices.
Coco + Hazel
411 Ridge Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Blackout
|$15.00
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Sauce Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Stack of Brownies.
Please call us when you have parked in the parking lot so we can finish the shake and place it on the counter inside the door.
|Cake Shake
|$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
Please call us when you have parked in the parking lot so we can finish the shake and place it on the counter inside the door.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie.
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar*
|$9.00
hearts of romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, white anchovies, house-made caesar dressing
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, calabrian chili, balsamic glaze
|Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies
|$9.00
honey sriracha butter
DeVoedid Events
9702 Gayton Rd #226, Henrico
|Popular items
|Ham Biscuits
|$15.00
Edward's Country Ham on King's Hawaiian Roll with Swiss Cheese & Mustard Poppy Seed Spread. Available by the dozen.
|DeVoeDid Smash Burger
|$10.00
1/2 lb Smash Double cheeseburger on Potato Roll with American Cheese. Served with French fries
|Brunswick Stew
|$15.00
Homemade Virginia Style Brunswick Stew with Chicken, Pork, & Winter Vegetables. Available by the quart. A portion of proceeds go to benefit St. Catherine's Parents Association! This item is gluten free!
Fountain of Yuice
4354 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico
|Popular items
|Fruit Bowl
|$6.00
Bowl of a fruit of your choice drizzled in honey.
|Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
|$5.00
Vanilla yogurt with your choice of fruit, topped with granola.
|Wellness Shot
|$5.00
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, burdock root & honey
Melito's Restaurant
8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Teriyaki Salad
|$11.95
Marinated chicken breast, Mixed greens, Cheddar, Grilled pineapple, Seasonal vegetables
|Deluxe Club
|$10.00
Freshly roasted turkey, open-pit ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and choice of bread.
|Richmond Cheese Steak
|$9.95
Shaved sirloin, provolone, caramelized onions, and red sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.95
red onion, horseradish sauce, mixed greens, and fresh cut chips
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bread
|Chicken and Waffles
|$20.95
maple pommery and tahini sauce, side of green beans
TACOS
Wong's Tacos
201-A Maltby, Henrico
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Taco
|$3.50
lightly charred fried brussels with cotija cheese, Mexican spice, pico de gallo, radish, sesame seeds, cilantro and wonton crunchies topped with cilantro crema
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
grilled NY steak topped with cilantro crema, pickled onions and pico de gallo.
|Asian Pork Taco
|$4.00
Asian pork topped with pickled onions, Asian slaw, radish, gochujang aioli and sesame seeds
GRILL • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
9704 Gayton Road, Henrico
|Popular items
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
|California
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
|Cheese for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Canastas Chicken
5233-35 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond
|Popular items
|Tres Leches
|$5.00
|Chicharrón con Celery
|$7.50
|Ultimate Parrilla Mix
|$20.00
Deep Run Roadhouse
12379 Gayton Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Slaw.
|$2.50
Cole Slaw in a light Mayonnaise based dressing
|Brisket*
|$7.50
"Our Specialty" Texas Style Black Pepper Rub, Sliced to Order, Fatty or Lean, No Sauce
|Cornbread
|$2.25
Served with Honey Butter. Extra Honey Butter can be ordered in the "Extras" category.
3 Maria's Taqueria
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico
|Popular items
|QUESABIRRIA.
|$14.95
Three Beef Quesabirria with cheese,onions,cilantro served with consomé,lime ,picked onions, and Salsa.
|Orden de Tacos al pastor
|$11.95
3 al pastor pork tacos, with onions cilantro,lime served with rice and beans and pickled onions.
|Orden de Tacos de Pollo.
|$10.95
3 Grilled chicken tacos, with onions, cilantro and limes, served with rice and beans, pickled onions.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Popular items
|Spaghetti alla Franks
|$17.00
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Small Pizza
|$11.00
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano
|Small House Salad
|$5.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives and onions
Hardywood
820 Sanctuary Trail Dr, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|Singel - 6pk/12oz Bottles
|$9.95
(6.2% ABV, Abbey-Style Blonde Ale)
Ready to mingel? Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and uninhibited, Hardywood Singel is sunshine golden with a fluffy white head and a veil of Belgian ale yeast. A delicate body ushers tropical fruit esters into perfect balance with spicy hop aromatics. Singel’s mellow, dry finish culminates a truly ethereal experience.
Great American Beer Festival Silver Medal Winner, Belgian-Style Blonde Ale, 2018.
|Keg Deposit
|$30.00
|The Great Return - Keg
|$180.00
Chicken Fiesta
7925 W Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Single Enchiladas - Cheese
|$2.75
|Fried Plantains
|$3.25
|#1 Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Popular items
|Baja Bowl
|$11.00
choice of protein served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
|Kale & Chilies Salad
|$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.50
fresh mozzarella, basil
BBQ
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
2097 New Market Rd, Henrico
|Popular items
|Sampler Box
|$17.50
3 slices of juicy slow cooked brisket
1 marinated & smoked jumbo leg quarter
2 bones of savory hickory smoked ribs & a mound of Carolina style BBQ served with a bun and a roll.
Sides sold separately.
|Rib Box
|$14.00
4 bones of savory hickory smoked slow cooked pork ribs served with your choice of 2 regular sides and a roll.
Premium side +$0.50
|Hush Puppies
|$1.50
3 Golden Fried Hush Puppies
Rare Olde Times
10602 Patterson Ave, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|Dublin Burger
|$12.75
Topped w/ Irish Cheddar, grilled tomato, caramelized onions, Marie Rose sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Reuben
|$11.50
Sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$5.00
Everything you love on a Reuben all rolled up.
Thousand island is on the side for dipping. 1 for 4, 2 for 7.5
- 2