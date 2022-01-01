Henrico restaurants you'll love

Henrico restaurants
Toast
  • Henrico

Henrico's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
French
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Henrico restaurants

West Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll *$9.95
spicy mayo, togarashi, cucumber, crunch dynasty - gf
Rainbow Roll *$14.95
crab & cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail & avocado - gf
House Donut$10.95
lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries,
marcona almonds, local honey
Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria image

 

Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria

5107 Lakeside Ave, Lakeside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
X LARGE CHEESE$16.95
Toasted Ravioli$9.95
Chicken Noodle$4.95
Banner pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
tuna, spicy mayo
Hulk Roll$19.00
Shrimp Tempura inside, avocado, spicy lump crab, crunch, sweet soy on top
California Roll$6.00
cucumber, avocado, kani, tobiko
Perlas Pizza image

 

Perlas Pizza

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and fried chicken, topped with Perlas tomato sauce
and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.
Perlas Calzone$8.50
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for just $1 each
Basket of Fries
Shawarma Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Bistro

12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kebab$13.99
Charbroiled Chunk of marinated Chicken breast served with two sides
Lamb and Beef Shawarma$15.99
Thin slices of lamb and beef shawarma served on a plate with your choice of two sides
Chicken Shawarma$14.99
Thin slices of Chicken Shawarma served on a plate with your choice of two sides
Blue Atlas image

 

Blue Atlas

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, black beans and green chili salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
Falafel$10.00
Crispy falafel, hummus, pickled onion, feta, lettuce and yogurt-cilantro hot sauce wrapped in pita (vegetarian)
Tator Tots$4.00
ketchup (vegan, gluten free)
Consumer pic

 

Redemption BBQ and Market

3420 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Praise the Lard Fries$5.00
Fries cooked in lard, the way they should be.
Good Dog$5.00
Autumn Olive Farms hot dog, fried in lard. Served on a potato bun.
Chicken Wings$14.00
One pound (8-12 pieces) of humanely and sustainably raised local chicken wings, smoked then fried in lard and tossed in a sauce of your choice.
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company image

 

Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basket of Hushpuppies$4.00
8 of Our In-House made Hush Pups, includes butter packs
Cod Fried$16.00
Cod baked with a panko-parmesan crust served with baked potato and veggie of the day
Platter Shrimp (gf)$17.00
10 Shrimp, grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried
Tasty Crab image

 

Tasty Crab

7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Be Shellfish$25.00
.5 lb of shrimp, mussel, clam, crawfish. 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.
Classic$28.00
1 cluster snow crab, 15 shrimps, 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.
Crab Lovers$54.00
1/2 lb of snow crab, 1/2 lb of dungeness crab, 1/2 lb king crab leg
2 corns, 2 sausages, 2 potatoes.
HogsHead Cafe image

 

HogsHead Cafe

8902-D W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Byo Burger$14.99
1/2 pound angus beef cooked to order with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra. Served on a pretzel roll.
Full Rack Ribs$33.99
A full rack of our slow cooked, smoked baby back ribs. Served with two sides. Sauce of your choosing is served on the side.
Hog Dog$13.99
Our most famous menu item! Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with our hand-pulled pork, Hog Sauce, & coleslaw.
Spoonbread - Deux image

 

Spoonbread - Deux

3416 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fall Harvest$10.00
greens, apples, cranberries, toasted almonds, blue cheese, honey poppy see dressing
Chopped Kale Caesar$8.00
shaved parmesan and spoonbread croutons
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Herb lemon sauce
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke & Spinach Dip$9.95
toasted flatbread
Angus Burger$10.95
burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche. GFO
Margherita Pizza$12.95
organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano
INDIA K' RAJA Restaurant image

 

INDIA K' RAJA Restaurant

9051 West Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$2.49
Crispy triangular pastry turnover stuffed
with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. (1)
Naan$2.25
Traditional leavened white flat bread baked in clay oven.
Korma$12.99
A Kashmiri creamy nutty yogurt delicacy with a subtle blend of spices.
Coco + Hazel image

 

Coco + Hazel

411 Ridge Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackout$15.00
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Sauce Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Stack of Brownies.
Please call us when you have parked in the parking lot so we can finish the shake and place it on the counter inside the door.
Cake Shake$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
Please call us when you have parked in the parking lot so we can finish the shake and place it on the counter inside the door.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie.
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Caesar*$9.00
hearts of romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, white anchovies, house-made caesar dressing
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, calabrian chili, balsamic glaze
Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies$9.00
honey sriracha butter
DeVoedid Events image

 

DeVoedid Events

9702 Gayton Rd #226, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham Biscuits$15.00
Edward's Country Ham on King's Hawaiian Roll with Swiss Cheese & Mustard Poppy Seed Spread. Available by the dozen.
DeVoeDid Smash Burger$10.00
1/2 lb Smash Double cheeseburger on Potato Roll with American Cheese. Served with French fries
Brunswick Stew$15.00
Homemade Virginia Style Brunswick Stew with Chicken, Pork, & Winter Vegetables. Available by the quart. A portion of proceeds go to benefit St. Catherine's Parents Association! This item is gluten free!
Fountain of Yuice image

 

Fountain of Yuice

4354 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fruit Bowl$6.00
Bowl of a fruit of your choice drizzled in honey.
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait$5.00
Vanilla yogurt with your choice of fruit, topped with granola.
Wellness Shot$5.00
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, burdock root & honey
Melito's Restaurant image

 

Melito's Restaurant

8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki Salad$11.95
Marinated chicken breast, Mixed greens, Cheddar, Grilled pineapple, Seasonal vegetables
Deluxe Club$10.00
Freshly roasted turkey, open-pit ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and choice of bread.
Richmond Cheese Steak$9.95
Shaved sirloin, provolone, caramelized onions, and red sauce
Tarrant's West image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.95
red onion, horseradish sauce, mixed greens, and fresh cut chips
Club Sandwich$12.95
ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bread
Chicken and Waffles$20.95
maple pommery and tahini sauce, side of green beans
Wong's Tacos image

TACOS

Wong's Tacos

201-A Maltby, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Brussels Taco$3.50
lightly charred fried brussels with cotija cheese, Mexican spice, pico de gallo, radish, sesame seeds, cilantro and wonton crunchies topped with cilantro crema
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
grilled NY steak topped with cilantro crema, pickled onions and pico de gallo.
Asian Pork Taco$4.00
Asian pork topped with pickled onions, Asian slaw, radish, gochujang aioli and sesame seeds
The Melting Pot image

GRILL • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

9704 Gayton Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (3354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Cheese for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Canastas Chicken image

 

Canastas Chicken

5233-35 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tres Leches$5.00
Chicharrón con Celery$7.50
Ultimate Parrilla Mix$20.00
Deep Run Roadhouse image

 

Deep Run Roadhouse

12379 Gayton Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Slaw.$2.50
Cole Slaw in a light Mayonnaise based dressing
Brisket*$7.50
"Our Specialty" Texas Style Black Pepper Rub, Sliced to Order, Fatty or Lean, No Sauce
Cornbread$2.25
Served with Honey Butter. Extra Honey Butter can be ordered in the "Extras" category.
3 Maria's Taqueria image

 

3 Maria's Taqueria

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QUESABIRRIA.$14.95
Three Beef Quesabirria with cheese,onions,cilantro served with consomé,lime ,picked onions, and Salsa.
Orden de Tacos al pastor$11.95
3 al pastor pork tacos, with onions cilantro,lime served with rice and beans and pickled onions.
Orden de Tacos de Pollo.$10.95
3 Grilled chicken tacos, with onions, cilantro and limes, served with rice and beans, pickled onions.
Frank's West Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti alla Franks$17.00
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Small Pizza$11.00
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano
Small House Salad$5.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives and onions
Hardywood image

 

Hardywood

820 Sanctuary Trail Dr, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Singel - 6pk/12oz Bottles$9.95
(6.2% ABV, Abbey-Style Blonde Ale)
Ready to mingel? Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and uninhibited, Hardywood Singel is sunshine golden with a fluffy white head and a veil of Belgian ale yeast. A delicate body ushers tropical fruit esters into perfect balance with spicy hop aromatics. Singel’s mellow, dry finish culminates a truly ethereal experience.
Great American Beer Festival Silver Medal Winner, Belgian-Style Blonde Ale, 2018.
Keg Deposit$30.00
The Great Return - Keg$180.00
Chicken Fiesta image

 

Chicken Fiesta

7925 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Enchiladas - Cheese$2.75
Fried Plantains$3.25
#1 Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Bowl$11.00
choice of protein served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
Margherita Pizza$10.50
fresh mozzarella, basil
The Original Ronnie's BBQ image

BBQ

The Original Ronnie's BBQ

2097 New Market Rd, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (1354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sampler Box$17.50
3 slices of juicy slow cooked brisket
1 marinated & smoked jumbo leg quarter
2 bones of savory hickory smoked ribs & a mound of Carolina style BBQ served with a bun and a roll.
Sides sold separately.
Rib Box$14.00
4 bones of savory hickory smoked slow cooked pork ribs served with your choice of 2 regular sides and a roll.
Premium side +$0.50
Hush Puppies$1.50
3 Golden Fried Hush Puppies
Rare Olde Times image

 

Rare Olde Times

10602 Patterson Ave, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dublin Burger$12.75
Topped w/ Irish Cheddar, grilled tomato, caramelized onions, Marie Rose sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Reuben$11.50
Sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.
Reuben Egg Rolls$5.00
Everything you love on a Reuben all rolled up.
Thousand island is on the side for dipping. 1 for 4, 2 for 7.5
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Henrico

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Cake

Pudding

Tacos

Calamari

Tuna Rolls

Reuben

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
