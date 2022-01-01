Henrico American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Henrico
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico
Chocolate Lava Cake
$11.95
mint crystals, candied cocoa nibs,
mint chocolate gelato
Tuna Taco *
$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
House Donut
$10.95
lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries,
marcona almonds, local honey
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
Hog Dog
$13.99
Our most famous menu item! Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with our hand-pulled pork, Hog Sauce, & coleslaw.
Dinner Pulled Pork
$16.99
Our smoked pulled pork served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Byo Burger
$14.99
1/2 pound angus beef cooked to order with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra. Served on a pretzel roll.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
Buffalo Cauliflower
$8.95
vegan ranch, pickled celery, radish, pumpkin seeds
Angus Burger
$10.95
burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche. GFO
Buddha Bowl
$12.95
quinoa, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccolini, kale, charred onions, avocado, beet hummus, tahini sauce
Melito's Restaurant
8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond
Richmond Cheese Steak
$9.95
Shaved sirloin, provolone, caramelized onions, and red sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Salad
$11.95
Marinated chicken breast, Mixed greens, Cheddar, Grilled pineapple, Seasonal vegetables
Reuben
$10.95
Brisket, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut and served on toasted rye.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
Fried Green Tomatoes
$8.95
red onion, horseradish sauce, mixed greens, and fresh cut chips
Reuben
$12.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
Canastas Chicken
5233-35 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond
Tres Leches
$5.00
Chicharrón con Celery
$7.50
Ultimate Parrilla Mix
$20.00
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
Margherita Pizza
$10.50
fresh mozzarella, basil
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Cheeseburger
$11.00
seven hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll
MOSAIC Restaurant
6229-A River Road, Richmond
KETO BURRITO BOWL
$18.00
Spiced filet, cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli
MOSAIC BURGER
$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, basil mustard on a brioche bun with fries
KETO SHORT RIB BOWL
$18.00
Slow braised short rib, brussels sprouts, cheesy daikon "potatoes"