Henrico American restaurants you'll love

West Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake$11.95
mint crystals, candied cocoa nibs,
mint chocolate gelato
Tuna Taco *$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
House Donut$10.95
lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries,
marcona almonds, local honey
More about West Coast Provisions
HogsHead Cafe image

 

HogsHead Cafe

8902-D W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hog Dog$13.99
Our most famous menu item! Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with our hand-pulled pork, Hog Sauce, & coleslaw.
Dinner Pulled Pork$16.99
Our smoked pulled pork served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Byo Burger$14.99
1/2 pound angus beef cooked to order with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra. Served on a pretzel roll.
More about HogsHead Cafe
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
vegan ranch, pickled celery, radish, pumpkin seeds
Angus Burger$10.95
burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche. GFO
Buddha Bowl$12.95
quinoa, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccolini, kale, charred onions, avocado, beet hummus, tahini sauce
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Melito's Restaurant image

 

Melito's Restaurant

8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Richmond Cheese Steak$9.95
Shaved sirloin, provolone, caramelized onions, and red sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Salad$11.95
Marinated chicken breast, Mixed greens, Cheddar, Grilled pineapple, Seasonal vegetables
Reuben$10.95
Brisket, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut and served on toasted rye.
More about Melito's Restaurant
Tarrant's West image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.95
red onion, horseradish sauce, mixed greens, and fresh cut chips
Reuben$12.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
More about Tarrant's West
Canastas Chicken image

 

Canastas Chicken

5233-35 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tres Leches$5.00
Chicharrón con Celery$7.50
Ultimate Parrilla Mix$20.00
More about Canastas Chicken
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$10.50
fresh mozzarella, basil
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Cheeseburger$11.00
seven hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll
More about Tazza Kitchen
MOSAIC Restaurant image

 

MOSAIC Restaurant

6229-A River Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KETO BURRITO BOWL$18.00
Spiced filet, cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli
MOSAIC BURGER$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, basil mustard on a brioche bun with fries
KETO SHORT RIB BOWL$18.00
Slow braised short rib, brussels sprouts, cheesy daikon "potatoes"
More about MOSAIC Restaurant
Cities Bar & Grill image

 

Cities Bar & Grill

8004 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bangkok Shrimp$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.99
Lemonade$2.99
More about Cities Bar & Grill

