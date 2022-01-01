Henrico bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Henrico
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Boathouse Burger
|$16.00
7 Hills beef, smoked bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
|Crab & Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
served with toasted baguette
|Salmon with Risotto
|$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.95
red onion, horseradish sauce, mixed greens, and fresh cut chips
|Reuben
|$12.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.50
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
seven hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll
Rare Olde Times
10602 Patterson Ave, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|Dublin Burger
|$12.75
Topped w/ Irish Cheddar, grilled tomato, caramelized onions, Marie Rose sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Reuben
|$11.50
Sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$5.00
Everything you love on a Reuben all rolled up.
Thousand island is on the side for dipping. 1 for 4, 2 for 7.5
