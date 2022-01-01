Henrico bars & lounges you'll love

The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boathouse Burger$16.00
7 Hills beef, smoked bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Crab & Artichoke Dip$14.00
served with toasted baguette
Salmon with Risotto$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
More about The Boathouse
Tarrant's West image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.95
red onion, horseradish sauce, mixed greens, and fresh cut chips
Reuben$12.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
More about Tarrant's West
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$10.50
fresh mozzarella, basil
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Cheeseburger$11.00
seven hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll
More about Tazza Kitchen
Rare Olde Times image

 

Rare Olde Times

10602 Patterson Ave, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dublin Burger$12.75
Topped w/ Irish Cheddar, grilled tomato, caramelized onions, Marie Rose sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Reuben$11.50
Sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.
Reuben Egg Rolls$5.00
Everything you love on a Reuben all rolled up.
Thousand island is on the side for dipping. 1 for 4, 2 for 7.5
More about Rare Olde Times
