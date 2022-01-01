Henrico BBQ restaurants you'll love
More about HogsHead Cafe
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Hog Dog
|$13.99
Our most famous menu item! Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with our hand-pulled pork, Hog Sauce, & coleslaw.
|Dinner Pulled Pork
|$16.99
Our smoked pulled pork served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
|Byo Burger
|$14.99
1/2 pound angus beef cooked to order with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra. Served on a pretzel roll.
More about Deep Run Roadhouse
Deep Run Roadhouse
12379 Gayton Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.75
Made with our famous Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese Sauce.
|Cornbread
|$2.25
Served with Honey Butter. Extra Honey Butter can be ordered in the "Extras" category.
|Smoked Fried Wings
|$6.50
Smoked then Fried, Spicy Buffalo or Cherry Bourbon BBQ, Served with Chipotle Ranch and Celery.
4/8 Pieces include 1 (2oz) Chipotle Ranch
12 Pieces include 1 (2oz) Chipotle Ranch
More about The Original Ronnie's BBQ
BBQ
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
2097 New Market Rd, Henrico
|Popular items
|Sampler Box
|$17.50
3 slices of juicy slow cooked brisket
1 marinated & smoked jumbo leg quarter
2 bones of savory hickory smoked ribs & a mound of Carolina style BBQ served with a bun and a roll.
Sides sold separately.
|Pulled Pork BBQ Box
|$11.00
Premium vinegar based pork BBQ served on a bun with your choice of 2 regular sides.
Premium side +$0.50
|Hush Puppies
|$1.50
3 Golden Fried Hush Puppies