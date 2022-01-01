Henrico pizza restaurants you'll love
Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
5107 Lakeside Ave, Lakeside
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle
|$4.95
|Lg Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
|$20.95
|Toasted Ravioli
|$9.95
Perlas Pizza
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Large 16"
|$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and fried chicken, topped with Perlas tomato sauce
and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.
|Perlas Calzone
|$8.50
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for just $1 each
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Boathouse Burger
|$16.00
7 Hills beef, smoked bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
|Crab & Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
served with toasted baguette
|Salmon with Risotto
|$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.95
red onion, horseradish sauce, mixed greens, and fresh cut chips
|Reuben
|$12.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Popular items
|Spaghetti alla Franks
|$17.00
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Large Pizza
|$13.50
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.
|Small Pizza
|$11.00
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.50
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
seven hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll
