Henrico seafood restaurants you'll love

Henrico restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Henrico

West Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake$11.95
mint crystals, candied cocoa nibs,
mint chocolate gelato
Tuna Taco *$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
House Donut$10.95
lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries,
marcona almonds, local honey
More about West Coast Provisions
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company image

 

Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon (gf)$22.00
Grilled / topped with an herb butter / two sides / hush pups
Lunch Portion Oyster Platter (Fried Only)$15.00
6-7 Fried Oysters / two sides
House Salad (gf)$5.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons, with your choice of salad dressing
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
Tasty Crab image

 

Tasty Crab

7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish (3 PC)$17.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.
Classic$28.00
1 cluster snow crab, 15 shrimps, 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.
Crab Lovers$54.00
1/2 lb of snow crab, 1/2 lb of dungeness crab, 1/2 lb king crab leg
2 corns, 2 sausages, 2 potatoes.
More about Tasty Crab
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
vegan ranch, pickled celery, radish, pumpkin seeds
Angus Burger$10.95
burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche. GFO
Buddha Bowl$12.95
quinoa, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccolini, kale, charred onions, avocado, beet hummus, tahini sauce
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boathouse Burger$16.00
7 Hills beef, smoked bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Crab & Artichoke Dip$14.00
served with toasted baguette
Salmon with Risotto$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Simply Prepared
Lightly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus (gf)
Crispy Calamari$15.00
lightly breaded, spicy aioli, diablo sauce
Popcorn Shrimp$9.00
Served with choice of side
More about The Boathouse

