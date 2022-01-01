Henrico seafood restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico
|Popular items
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$11.95
mint crystals, candied cocoa nibs,
mint chocolate gelato
|Tuna Taco *
|$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
|House Donut
|$10.95
lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries,
marcona almonds, local honey
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge
|Popular items
|Salmon (gf)
|$22.00
Grilled / topped with an herb butter / two sides / hush pups
|Lunch Portion Oyster Platter (Fried Only)
|$15.00
6-7 Fried Oysters / two sides
|House Salad (gf)
|$5.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons, with your choice of salad dressing
Tasty Crab
7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico
|Popular items
|Catfish (3 PC)
|$17.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.
|Classic
|$28.00
1 cluster snow crab, 15 shrimps, 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.
|Crab Lovers
|$54.00
1/2 lb of snow crab, 1/2 lb of dungeness crab, 1/2 lb king crab leg
2 corns, 2 sausages, 2 potatoes.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.95
vegan ranch, pickled celery, radish, pumpkin seeds
|Angus Burger
|$10.95
burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche. GFO
|Buddha Bowl
|$12.95
quinoa, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccolini, kale, charred onions, avocado, beet hummus, tahini sauce
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Boathouse Burger
|$16.00
7 Hills beef, smoked bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
|Crab & Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
served with toasted baguette
|Salmon with Risotto
|$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
The Boathouse
4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Simply Prepared
Lightly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus (gf)
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
lightly breaded, spicy aioli, diablo sauce
|Popcorn Shrimp
|$9.00
Served with choice of side