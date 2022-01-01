Henrico sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Henrico

West Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake$11.95
mint crystals, candied cocoa nibs,
mint chocolate gelato
Tuna Taco *$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
House Donut$10.95
lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries,
marcona almonds, local honey
More about West Coast Provisions
Banner pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Roll$6.00
cucumber, avocado, kani, tobiko
Hulk Roll$19.00
Shrimp Tempura inside, avocado, spicy lump crab, crunch, sweet soy on top
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
tuna, spicy mayo
More about Red Salt
Restaurant banner

 

3Maria's Taqueria

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bao Bun (4pcs)With Bao Bun Sauce.$5.95
4 pieces of pan fried pork buns
Volcano Roll (crispy flash fried w/ tuna crabstick,cucumber)$9.95
Tuna, crabmeat, cucumber, crispy fried w. spicy sauce
California Roll ( crab stick & avocado)$4.75
Crab Meat and Avocado
More about 3Maria's Taqueria

