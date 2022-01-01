Henrico sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Henrico
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico
|Popular items
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$11.95
mint crystals, candied cocoa nibs,
mint chocolate gelato
|Tuna Taco *
|$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
|House Donut
|$10.95
lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries,
marcona almonds, local honey
Red Salt
12221 W. Broad St, Henrico
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$6.00
cucumber, avocado, kani, tobiko
|Hulk Roll
|$19.00
Shrimp Tempura inside, avocado, spicy lump crab, crunch, sweet soy on top
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.00
tuna, spicy mayo
3Maria's Taqueria
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico
|Popular items
|Bao Bun (4pcs)With Bao Bun Sauce.
|$5.95
4 pieces of pan fried pork buns
|Volcano Roll (crispy flash fried w/ tuna crabstick,cucumber)
|$9.95
Tuna, crabmeat, cucumber, crispy fried w. spicy sauce
|California Roll ( crab stick & avocado)
|$4.75
Crab Meat and Avocado