Brisket in Henrico

Redemption BBQ and Market
3420 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Humanely and sustainably raised local beef brisket, sliced to order and served on a locally made potato bun with cilantro-lime slaw and sauce on the side.
Deep Run Roadhouse
12379 Gayton Road, Richmond
|Brisket*
|$7.50
"Our Specialty" Texas Style Black Pepper Rub, Sliced to Order, Fatty or Lean, No Sauce