Cake in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve cake

West Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$11.95
mint crystals, candied cocoa nibs,
mint chocolate gelato
More about West Coast Provisions
Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Boathouse Crab Cakes$38.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, whole grain mustard remoulade
More about The Boathouse
Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Boathouse Crab Cakes$38.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, whole grain mustard remoulade
More about The Boathouse
Restaurant banner

 

Boxed + Bagged RVA

2611 Roaringbrook Drive, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake (Friday)
More about Boxed + Bagged RVA

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Salmon

Cannolis

Carne Asada Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Clam Chowder

Mozzarella Sticks

Calamari

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston