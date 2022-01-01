Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannellonis in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve cannellonis

Item pic

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom and Ricotta Cannelloni$16.00
oyster mushrooms, asparagus, arugula, alfredo, calabrian chilies
More about The Boathouse
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Cannelloni$25.95
shrimp, crab, and scallops in a lobster tomato cream sauce topped with melted mozzerella and parmesan
More about Tarrant's West
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Cannelloni$17.00
Two large pasta shells stuffed with a mixture of beef, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese with tomato sauce.
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom and Ricotta Cannelloni$16.00
oyster mushrooms, asparagus, arugula, alfredo, calabrian chilies
More about The Boathouse
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENT Baked Seafood Cannelloni$16.50
three pieces stuffed with shrimp and crab meat, with your choice of Alfredo, red, or pink sauce
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

