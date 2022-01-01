Cannellonis in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve cannellonis
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Mushroom and Ricotta Cannelloni
|$16.00
oyster mushrooms, asparagus, arugula, alfredo, calabrian chilies
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Seafood Cannelloni
|$25.95
shrimp, crab, and scallops in a lobster tomato cream sauce topped with melted mozzerella and parmesan
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Meat Cannelloni
|$17.00
Two large pasta shells stuffed with a mixture of beef, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese with tomato sauce.
