Cannolis in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$6.25
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
Item pic

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant

9010 Staples Mill Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$6.25
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Collard Greens

Clam Chowder

Shrimp Tacos

Enchiladas

Salmon

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston