Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caprese salad in
Henrico
/
Henrico
/
Caprese Salad
Henrico restaurants that serve caprese salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
Avg 4.2
(330 reviews)
Caprese Salad
$9.95
Tomato, fresh Mozzarella and basil with a balsamic glaze dressing.
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Hickory and Oak
10614 Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe
No reviews yet
Burrata Caprese Salad
$8.00
More about Hickory and Oak
Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico
Chicken Pot Pies
French Toast
Samosa
Pork Chops
Margherita Pizza
Volcano Rolls
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tuna Rolls
More near Henrico to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Chesterfield
No reviews yet
Hopewell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(645 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(155 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(702 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston