Chicken enchiladas in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

3 Maria's Taqueria

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas de Pollo -Chicken.$11.95
Four chicken enchiladas, topped with melted cheese and Red or Green sauce, served with rice and beans.
More about 3 Maria's Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Hickory and Oak

10614 Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas (Serves 4 people)$35.00
Southwestern Pulled Chicken with black bean & corn relish and shredded cheddar cheese stuffed in jumbo flour tortillas topped with a zesty homemade enchilada sauce. Serves 4 people
Chicken Enchiladas (Serves 2)$25.00
More about Hickory and Oak

