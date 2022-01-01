Chicken enchiladas in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about 3 Maria's Taqueria
3 Maria's Taqueria
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico
|Enchiladas de Pollo -Chicken.
|$11.95
Four chicken enchiladas, topped with melted cheese and Red or Green sauce, served with rice and beans.
More about Hickory and Oak
Hickory and Oak
10614 Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe
|Chicken Enchiladas (Serves 4 people)
|$35.00
Southwestern Pulled Chicken with black bean & corn relish and shredded cheddar cheese stuffed in jumbo flour tortillas topped with a zesty homemade enchilada sauce. Serves 4 people
|Chicken Enchiladas (Serves 2)
|$25.00