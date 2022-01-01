Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Henrico
/
Henrico
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Henrico restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Melito's Restaurant
8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich (New) Togo
$11.21
More about Melito's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
Avg 4.4
(794 reviews)
tarragon chicken salad wrap
$10.99
golden raisins, lettuce & tomato.
More about Tarrant's West
