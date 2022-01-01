Chicken salad sandwiches in Henrico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Melito's Restaurant image

 

Melito's Restaurant

8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich (New) Togo$11.21
More about Melito's Restaurant
Tarrant's West image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
tarragon chicken salad wrap$10.99
golden raisins, lettuce & tomato.
More about Tarrant's West

