Chicken sandwiches in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Bistro

12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.99
More about Shawarma Bistro
DeVoedid Events image

 

DeVoedid Events

9702 Gayton Rd #226, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Amigo's Chicken Thigh Sandwich$10.00
Amigo's Marinated Chicken Thigh Sandwich with Bacon & Provolone on Martin's Potato Roll with french fries
More about DeVoedid Events
Melito's Restaurant image

 

Melito's Restaurant

8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Melito's Restaurant
Chicken Fiesta image

 

Chicken Fiesta

7925 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1 Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Chicken Fiesta
Item pic

 

Egg Mania

2610 Tuckernuck Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Kheema Sandwich$9.99
Double layer sandwich of chicken kheema and medley of veggie
More about Egg Mania

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Carne Asada

Samosa

Penne

Cannolis

Shrimp Rolls

Cake

Fish Tacos

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston