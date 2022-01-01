Chicken sandwiches in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarma Bistro
12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$9.99
DeVoedid Events
9702 Gayton Rd #226, Henrico
|Amigo's Chicken Thigh Sandwich
|$10.00
Amigo's Marinated Chicken Thigh Sandwich with Bacon & Provolone on Martin's Potato Roll with french fries
Melito's Restaurant
8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Egg Mania
2610 Tuckernuck Drive, Henrico
|Chicken Kheema Sandwich
|$9.99
Double layer sandwich of chicken kheema and medley of veggie