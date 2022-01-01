Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Henrico
/
Henrico
/
Chips And Salsa
Henrico restaurants that serve chips and salsa
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$6.99
Fresh tortilla chips served with our fresh, house-made salsa.
More about HogsHead Cafe
TACOS
Wong's Tacos: The Taco Evolved
201-A Maltby, Henrico
Avg 4.7
(370 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
More about Wong's Tacos: The Taco Evolved
Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico
Chai Lattes
Arugula Salad
Shrimp Rolls
White Pizza
Burritos
Curry
Chocolate Cake
Key Lime Pies
More near Henrico to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Chesterfield
No reviews yet
Hopewell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston