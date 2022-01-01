Crispy chicken in Henrico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Egg Mania

2610 Tuckernuck Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato
More about Egg Mania
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy "HOT" Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, country slaw, gorgonzola cheese, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about The Boathouse
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy "HOT" Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, country slaw, gorgonzola cheese, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about The Boathouse

