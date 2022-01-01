Curry in Henrico

Henrico restaurants that serve curry

INDIA K' RAJA Restaurant image

 

INDIA K' RAJA Restaurant

9051 West Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry$11.99
A traditional preparation in ginger & garlic sauce with herbs and spices.
More about INDIA K' RAJA Restaurant
Panang Curry image

 

Thai Won On

3422 Lauderdale Drive,, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$11.95
Thai style Panang curry(spicy) Sauteed with Panang curry paste and coconut milk, garnished with kaffir-lime leaves. *Spicy. Served with rice.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Green Curry$11.95
Traditional Thai style green curry(spicy) Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil leaves. *Spicy.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
More about Thai Won On

